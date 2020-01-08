Vyaire Medical Inc will now be the exclusive distributor of the Fenom Pro Asthma Monitor, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) device manufactured by Spirosure Inc. Vyaire will have exclusive distribution in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom for a period of five years.

Spirosure’s Fenom Pro is one of two FDA-cleared devices that measures FeNO, the most established biomarker for diagnosing and managing asthma.

“Offering Fenom Pro is another example of Vyaire offering healthcare providers best-in-class, easy-to-use diagnostic, management and treatment tools for respiratory conditions in any healthcare setting,” said Lisa Rose, chief innovation officer. “This tool broadens our diagnostics portfolio options and increases the options clinicians have to give the best patient care available.”

Fenom Pro offers the fastest test time among similar devices available in the US and requires the least amount of maintenance among similar devices, according to Vyaire Medical.

The measurements obtained from Fenom Pro can assist in evaluating treatment response for certain conditions, such as asthma. Data from Fenom Pro will also integrate with Vyaire’s SentrySuite software platform, offering healthcare providers more context and information about each patient’s unique respiratory condition.

“Partnering with Vyaire will enable Spirosure to offer easy and reliable FeNO measurement to top respiratory labs in the US and Europe,” said Vivek Balasubramanyam, VP of Sales and Marketing. “This is a tremendous opportunity for us, and for all asthma patients to gain access to routine FeNO monitoring as part of their care.”