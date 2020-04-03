The FDA has granted an emergency use authorization to the Cellex qSARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM Rapid Test for the detection of antibodies in patients suspected to have COVID-19 exposure.

The test, which is a collaborative effort between Cellex Inc and the Mayo Clinic, can be used to determine if a person had been infected by the coronavirus and then recovered, which could indicate immunity to the virus.

The test detects IgM and IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in serum and plasma blood specimens, and venous blood samples collected from individuals suspected of COVID-19, the FDA explained.

“Results are for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, IgM and IgG that are generated as part of the human immune response to the virus. IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 are generally detectable in blood several days after initial infection, although levels over the course of infection are not well characterized. IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 become detectable later following infection. Positive results for both IgG and IgM could occur after infection and can be indicative of acute or recent infection.” Source: FDA

The Mayo Clinic has said the test could be ready to go on Monday Apr 6, according to MPR News.