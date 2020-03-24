Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), headquartered in Greenville, SC, is now validated for COVID-19 testing.

Results of this molecular diagnostic test are anticipated to be provided within 24-48 hours upon lab receipt of the testing sample, the company said.

The laboratory is currently increasing its testing capacity of 1,000 tests per day with plans to reach 28,000 per week in the coming weeks. The test is developed under CDC guidelines for patient testing under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Hospitals and physicians offices can activate an account by contacting Premier Medical Labs here: www.premedinc.com/covid-19.