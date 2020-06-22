GSK recalled several cough syrup products after the company discovered a flaw on the dosing measuring cups, according to an FDA news release.

During the review of the packaging documents for these products, GSK discovered that the dosing cups for the Children’s Robitussin Honey product are missing the 5 mL and 10 mL graduations, while the dosing cups for the Children’s Dimetapp product are missing the 10 mL graduation.

The dosing cups packaged with both products only have the 20 mL graduation.

There is a potential risk of accidental overdose if caregivers dispensing the syrup do not notice the discrepancies between the graduations printed on the dosing cups and the indicated amounts to be administered (as directed in the instructions for use).