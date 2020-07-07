The American Association for Respiratory Care has canceled its AARC Congress 2020 International Respiratory Convention & Exhibition, according to an association announcement.

The live event was scheduled for November 14-17, 2020 in Orlando. The AARC said a virtual event is in the works for Fall 2020.

AARC cited concerns over the ongoing spread of COVID-19 as cause for cancellation. The event is just the latest in-person industry conference to be canceled or postponed due to the novel coronavirus, joining ATS 2020, AAAAI 2020, and Sleep 2020. (Note: As of 7/6, Chest 2020 is still scheduled for Chicago from October 17-21.)

“As the US continues to work toward reopening, we understand there are still uncertainties that prevent an effective in-person meeting. Your safety and ability to have a worthwhile experience is our top concern and a quality, in-person event for 2020 would not meet the standards you’ve come to expect from AARC Congress,” the association said in a July 6 email to members.

More information is available on the association’s FAQ page.