The American Lung Association launched a monthly podcast series called Lungcast, which will cover various topics impacting lung health.

he pulmonary podcast, hosted by American Lung Association Chief Medical Officer Albert Rizzo, M.D., in partnership with HCPLive, will spotlight 30- to 45-minute conversations with researchers, physicians, patients and advocates.

The first episode features David Ho, M.D., to discuss the latest in COVID-19 research. Named TIME magazine’s “Man of the Year” in 1996, Ho is credited with making significant scientific contributions to improve the understanding and treatment of HIV infection. As the founder of Antimicrobe, a database for infectious disease and antimicrobial agents, he has more recently turned his attention to helping to solve the coronavirus pandemic.