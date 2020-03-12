The American College of Chest Physicians (Chest) and the National Association for Medical Direction of Respiratory Care (NAMDRC) will join efforts by integrating NAMDRC activities and operations into Chest, according to an association news announcement.

The integration is pending a vote and approval from NAMDRC membership.

Established over three decades ago, the NAMDRC is a national organization of physicians whose mission is to educate its members and address regulatory, legislative and payment issues that relate to the delivery of health care to patients with respiratory disorders. NAMDRC members, all physicians, work in close to 2,000 hospitals nationwide, primarily in respiratory care departments and critical/intensive care units. They also have responsibilities for sleep labs, management of blood gas laboratories, pulmonary rehabilitation services and other respiratory-related services.

“It’s Chest’s responsibility to actively progress and strengthen our advocacy efforts. This acquisition will amplify our voice in Washington DC,” said Dr Stephanie M. Levine, Chest president and chair of the Chest Board of Regents.

For decades, Chest and NAMDRC have shared an overlapping membership and long-standing, collaborative history of empowering patients through the advancement of public policy and clinical education. After months of discussion, leadership members from both CHEST and NAMDRC have mutually determined to integrate their efforts on a united front.

To drive these efforts, Chest’s new joint Health Policy and Advocacy Committee, comprising an equal selection of Chest and NAMDRC leadership, will work directly with policymakers and target legislative and regulatory issues impacting pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine.

“The Health Policy and Advocacy Committee will be a great jumpstart to our integrated efforts,” said Dr James Lamberti, president, NAMDRC Board of Directors. “NAMDRC has been a relentless advocate for pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine for over 40 years. As a unified organization, it’s evident that our combined efforts will bring our already successful advocacy efforts to the next level.”