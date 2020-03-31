The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Imfinzi, for use with chemo, to treat patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

About 15% of all lung cancer cases are small cell, a fast-growing form of the disease.

The agency based its decision on results from the phase 3 Caspian trial, which showed last year that the Imfinzi-chemo combo could slash patients’ risk of death by 27% compared with solo chemo. Later in the year, the FDA doled out its priority review status to hasten the regulatory process.