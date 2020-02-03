3B Medical has hired Dave MacDougall—a 30-year veteran of the healthcare industry—as its chief operating officer.

Dave MacDougall, 3B Medical

MacDougall is the former senior VP and System chief financial officer of United Health Services (UHS), a provider of hospital and healthcare services with more than 350 acute care hospitals across the US, Puerto Rico and the UK. Prior to UHS, MacDougall was the CFO at Winter Haven Hospital, a 711-bed facility in Florida.

CEO Alex Lucio expressed excitement and confidence in Dave’s move to 3B. “The hiring of [MacDougall] aligns with our plans for aggressively growing the company. Dave is the right person to put systems and processes in place to help navigate 3B Medical to another year of triple digit growth,” Lucio said in a statement.