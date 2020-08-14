Inc magazine released its annual Inc 5000 list of the country’s fastest-growing companies and 3B Medical checked in at number 1,685. This is the second consecutive year that 3B Medical earned a spot amongst America’s fastest-growing businesses.

In the past, the Inc 5000 list has recognized other well known companies such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizia, Intuit, Chobani, and Oracle.

According to the 3B Medical, the company’s growth rate was 255%.

“3B Medical is honored to have secured for its second year in a row a spot on this most coveted list of fastest-growing businesses in America. Our robust year over year growth has continued reflecting our delivery of our strategy to design innovative medical devices to service respiratory and sleep patients. We are grateful for our customers’ support and enthusiasm for our quality products in our three product lines of sleep, oxygen, and disinfection. We are committed to expanding into new markets with our products and bringing new products in our pipeline to market that meet the needs of consumers, with a focus on quality, comfort and safety,” said Alex Lucio, CEO of 3B Medical.

“2020 is shaping up to be another blockbuster growth year for 3B Medical, as we are seeing annual revenue growth targeted to exceed 75% over 2019 levels,” added Dave MacDougall, Chief Operating Officer.