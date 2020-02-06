Brightree will acquire SnapWorx LLC, a software company that provides patient contact management and workflow optimization for the CPAP resupply market.

Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, SnapWorx is a SaaS company with intelligent workflow technology empowering HME providers servicing CPAP resupply patients. SnapWorx solutions focus on patient engagement and automation of workflow for collecting the supporting documentation required for dispensing and billing of CPAP supplies.



The combination of Brightree ReSupply’s technology and live-call services with SnapWorx software platform creates the largest CPAP resupply patient base in the industry with the most comprehensive set of solutions for multi-channel patient engagement and workflow automation. For HME customers, the combined capabilities will help drive patient therapy adherence and increase operational efficiencies.

“By adding SnapWorx’s capabilities to our industry-leading resupply program, we’re helping more HMEs keep patients on comfortable, effective CPAP therapy long term, and efficiently optimizing their own resupply business,” said Matt Mellott, President and CEO at Brightree.

“Brightree is a proven leader in the HME industry, serving thousands of customers and millions of patients,” said SnapWorx President Emmet Seibels. “We’re excited to join the market leader in enabling opportunities for our customers, deliver better patient care, and to grow and strengthen our own business and technology.

The transaction’s financial terms were not disclosed since the transaction will not be material to the consolidated financial results of ResMed, Brightree’s parent company.

SnapWorx and its approximately 40 full-time employees will join the Brightree team. SnapWorx President Emmet Seibels will continue to serve as the leader of the SnapWorx business.