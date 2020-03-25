As the COVID-19 virus has spread, Caire has seen a dramatic increase in worldwide demand for stationary oxygen concentrators, liquid oxygen vessels and commercial generators, the company said in a statement.

In response, the company has added production shifts, extended work hours and is expanding production lines to address the increased need for oxygen equipment in its manufacturing facilities in Ball Ground GA, Buffalo NY, and Chengdu China. Appropriate resources are also being allocated at its service and distribution facilities in Anjo Japan, Langenfeld Germany, Padova Italy, San Diego CA, and Wokingham, UK, according to the company.

Earl Lawson, President and CEO, Caire Inc

“Rest assured, the entire Caire team is ‘all-in’ in meeting this challenge to provide its customers with a broad portfolio of equipment that can serve patients in need in hospitals, temporary treatment centers, in long-term care and even at home,” said Caire president and CEO Earl Lawson.

Administering highly-concentrated oxygen therapy, delivered via a nasal cannula to an infected person, is one of the key supportive medical therapies identified by the World Health Organization to bring relief and healing to individuals whose respiratory function has been severely impacted by the virus, the company said.

The company said it has ordered all non-production employees to work remotely and its production staff continues to work with new safeguards to protect them from potential exposure to the virus. Safeguards include: regular screening before entering the facilities, heightened hygiene and sanitization schedules within the facilities, and structured social distancing on the manufacturing floor and in common areas,” the company said in a statement.

“On behalf of the entire CAIRE organization, we appreciate the higher calling that this moment in time brings to us as a company and to each of us individually. We are ready and equipped to serve like never before because your ‘Caire’ matters,” Lawson said.