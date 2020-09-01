Circadiance announced today that two new members, Kelley Skoloda and Michael Golden, have joined the company Board of Directors.

Kelley Skoloda, MBA, is a brand marketer, angel investor and author. She is Founder and CEO of KS Consulting & Capital, a consultancy that combines the best of big agency brand marketing with the smarts and agility of the many start-ups she has encountered through her angel investing work. Kelley is a co-founding member of the Next Act Fund, an angel fund

that invests in early-stage, women-led companies, where she is co-chair of the Investment Committee. Kelley has been named one of the “most influential women in business” by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and has been voted into the Public Relations Society of America Pittsburgh Hall of Fame. She serves on the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, the Angel Capital Association and Excela Health boards of trustees. Skoloda has been quoted and her work has been featured in HuffPo, Time.com, TODAY.com, Fortune.com, Forbes, Adweek, BrandWeek, C-SPAN, and many other media outlets. Kelley Skoloda holds a BS in Business Administration from Seton Hill University and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Business.

“We are very pleased to have Kelley join our Board,” said David Groll, CEO of Circadiance. “She is a recognized authority on brand marketing and her experience with a wide variety of organizations will help to further enhance our brand in the markets that we serve,” continued Groll.

Michael Golden is an entrepreneur, investor & board member who has committed his career to helping those living with chronic diseases via evangelizing the intersection of connectivity and medical devices. He brings 20 years of product management and business development experience from start-ups to industry leaders (Qualcomm, Samsung, Philips, UPMC). Michael founded a SaaS company that fulfills digital therapeutics from hospital Electronic Medical Records to mobile devices. He is a member of the HL7 FHIR DME working group, which is digitally transforming the fulfillment of durable medical equipment prescriptions. Michael holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Penn State and an MBA from the University of Saint Thomas.

“Mike has a long history of work from within our industry. His depth of experience in medical device connectivity align with the vision of Circadiance and will complement the work of our technical staff,” said Groll. “I anticipate Kelley and Mike will be key players in helping to introduce the next generation of monitoring and therapeutic devices,” Groll added.

Kelley Skoloda and Michael Golden are joining current board members Dr Anthony Sico, William Groll, and David Groll.