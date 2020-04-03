Dräger Medical has launched a new customer support page for COVID-19 related information on products and service.
The site answers frequently asked questions about the usage and the reprocessing/disinfection/sterilization of Dräger medical devices and safety protection equipment, according to the company.
Information includes:
- Ventilators
- Anesthesia products
- Neonatal products
- Personal protective equipment
The site even has a fact sheet on how to disinfect PPE products.
More information is available on Dräger’s website.