As part of an ongoing commitment to the advancement of respiratory care, Dräger has granted the American Respiratory Care Foundation (ARCF) a $50,000 endowment to support the Craig D. Smallwood Early Investigator Fellowship.

This newly established program, which will be announced at the 2020 American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) International Congress in Orlando, honors the late Craig D. Smallwood, PhD, RRT, who died unexpected at the age of 36 in April 2020.

Dr. Smallwood was an innovative, collaborative and productive researcher who served as a mentor to up-and-coming researchers in the field of respiratory care. Before his untimely passing, he was working on the design and deployment of respiratory assist devices for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the developing world.

The ARCF fellowship is designed to provide the chosen fellow with financial, experiential and mentoring resources; thereby continuing Dr. Smallwood’s tradition of promoting the role of the respiratory therapist in supporting neonatal and pediatric research.

“We are very pleased to receive such generous support from Dräger, a forward-thinking company that understands the importance of mentorship in respiratory care,” said ARCF Chairman Michael Amato. “This unique program remembers the valuable contributions of Dr. Smallwood, and will help prepare the next generation of researchers. By supporting the ARCF, Dräger is investing in the future of respiratory care.”

Dräger is one of several companies in the respiratory industry to establish an endowment to the ARCF for the purpose of creating research fellowships. This program recognizes the ongoing need for effective clinical research specifically to support neonatal and pediatric patients.

“Technology advancement, innovation and new clinical practices require research,” said President and CEO for Dräger in North America, Lothar Thielen. “Establishing an annual award to support neonatal/pediatric research fosters an environment of collaboration and continues the scholarly work necessary to advance and improve patient outcomes.”