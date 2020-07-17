At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York, Dräger leveraged its Intensive Care On-line Network (ICON) emergency program to supply 20 mechanical ventilators to metro New York City and other hard hit area hospitals.

“Through the ICON program we have a mechanical ventilation resource immediately available to distressed facilities at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis,” said President and CEO for Dräger in North America, Lothar Thielen. “We were there to help hospitals located in the initial pandemic hot spots, are currently working with hospitals in areas where infections are surging, and, at the same time, are preparing resources to address potential future outbreaks in the months ahead.”

The ICON Critical Care Resource Center offers all Dräger ventilation customers access to online continuing education and a real-time support system staffed 24/7 by clinicians. This enables Dräger to provide an elite level of clinical education and support that reaches new heights in customer satisfaction.

ICON is staffed with a multidisciplinary group including intensive care physicians, pulmonologists, critical care nurses, nurse practitioners, respiratory care practitioners and information technology specialists. ICON staff members have advanced training for Dräger Respiratory, Neonatal and Anesthesia products.

The company continues to deliver ventilators to emerging pandemic hot spots in support of healthcare providers and their patients.

More information on Dräger’s Intensive Care On-line Network (ICON) emergency program is available on its website.