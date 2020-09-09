IPM Chirana, a new joint venture formed to rapidly accelerate the production of vital ICU ventilators to combat the effects of COVID-19, has appointed Bud Reeves as chief executive officer and Mike Gentile as vice president of Medical Affairs. The high-profile team will lead the international production of the Chirana Aura V ventilator, an advanced critical care ventilation system, as it launches to the global market.

In one of the most significant bids to aid the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, IPM Chirana was formed as a strategic partnership between Europe’s leading InfraTech asset manager, IPM Group, Chirana Medical, Ximedica and NDA Partners to rapidly accelerate global production of Chirana Aura V critical care ventilators.

The Chirana Aura V Ventilator is designed for the full range of patients. With tidal volumes from 2mL to 2000mL and respiratory frequency 1-180 per min, the Aura V Ventilator includes a comprehensive range of ventilation modes and the unique ventilation mode, HFM-CPAP (high frequency modulated CPAP), nCPAP (nasal CPAP), PMLV (programmed multilevel ventilation) or CFvS (continuous flow support). The device can be equipped with an external compressor fixed on the chassis of device, as a backup system in case of failure pressurized air source, module for complex gas analysis (Mainstream or Sidestream) and nebulizer (pneumatic or ultrasonic).

Bud Reeves, CEO, IPM Chirana

As IPM Chirana’s new Chief Executive Officer, Bud Reeves will lead efforts to address the shortage of critical care ventilators by ensuring that the Aura V ventilator will be made available internationally. With over 20 years of experience in leadership and sales experience in the medical respiratory industry, Reeves will first support manufacturing efforts in the Americas, as the company looks to expand global production of the Aura V by approximately 5,000 ventilators per annum. Reeves previously served as Director of Sales and Strategic Business Channels at Phillips Healthcare, prior to which he served as Director of Sales, Corporate and Strategic Accounts at Respironics, overseeing all GPO, IDN and distribution management.

“The opportunity to lead the global expansion of IPM Chirana at this critical time is very exciting,” said Reeves. “There is clear international demand for ICU ventilators, like the Chirana Aura V, and I look forward to working alongside our partners across the globe to lead the company’s efforts in making the product available.”

Mike Gentile, VP of Medical Affairs, IPM Chirana

Mike Gentile joins IPM Chirana as Vice President of Medical Affairs, following his role as Vice President of Medical Affairs at Vero Biotech, where he successfully helped launch the first tankless inhaled nitric oxide system at the US-based medical technology company. Gentile previously held the position of Associate in Research at Duke University, one of the world’s leading medical universities, from 2003-2018, where he formulated and guided research, teaching and testing of mechanical ventilation technology and strategies.

“I’m very pleased to join IPM Chirana at this immensely important time for the medical technology industry,” said Gentile. “As leaders in the field of ventilation, IPM Chirana has huge potential to become critically important to the global production of ICU ventilators, and I look forward to working closely with the team to ensure the company can realize its global ambition.”

Reeves will take up his position from IPM Chirana’s office in North Carolina from which he will look to establish a team to drive regulatory approvals and a best-in-class sales team. Gentile will also be based in the North Carolina office and will support the regulatory process for the Aura V ventilator, clinical studies, marketing, and further product development.

“We are delighted to welcome both Bud and Mike to the leadership team at IPM Chirana,” added Peter Gajdos, IPM Chirana Executive Chairman and Head of Venture Capital at IPM Group. “Their combined experience, expertise, and dedication to the industry will be invaluable as we launch in the global market. We are very confident that their track record of success in building strong teams and delivering consistently high performing results will help rapidly grow the company in the USA and globally.”

More information is available on the company’s website.