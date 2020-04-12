The Mexican government has reportedly shuttered a production plant operated by Smiths Group in Baja, California because the company allegedly refused to sell ventilators it is producing there to Mexican hospitals, according to US News & World Report.

Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla said the firm refused to sell Mexico some of the machines, which are badly needed to treat patients with coronavirus.

But Bonilla ordered the Smiths Medical factory closed, because he argued it was providing no such essential service to Mexicans, and thus was not obeying health emergency contingency measures.