Mallinckrodt announced early results of a study evaluating INOmax (nitric oxide) gas, for inhalation, in preterm neonates with pulmonary hypertension.

INOmax gas, for inhalation, is currently indicated to improve oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in term and near-term neonates (>34 weeks gestation) with hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in conjunction with ventilatory support and other appropriate agents.

The multicenter, prospectively defined, observational registry study (PaTTerN) compared the efficacy and safety of INOmax in 84 preterm neonates (27 to <34 weeks gestational age) to 84 term and near-term neonates (34 to 40 weeks gestational age).