The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Philips Medizin Systeme Boeblingen GmbH’s (Germany) IntelliVue Patient Monitors MX750/MX850, IntelliVue 4-Slot Module Rack FMX-4 and IntelliVue Active Displays AD75/AD85.

The devices are intended to be used by healthcare professionals in the hospital environment for remote monitoring of adult, pediatric and neonate patients having or suspected of having COVID-19 to reduce healthcare provider exposure.

The remote monitoring capabilities of the Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitors reduce the amount of contact by healthcare providers with patients during the COVID-19 pandemic who are in isolation rooms, thereby reducing the healthcare providers’ risk of exposure to the virus, according to the agency.

The IntelliVue Patient Monitors are not intended for home use, the FDA noted. More information is available in the FDA’s EUA letter.