Hillrom has launched the Hillrom Extended Care Solution, a new, connected remote vital signs monitoring device that allows clinicians to shift care closer to home.

Hillrom’s Extended Care Solution combines the Welch Allyn Spot Vital Signs 4400 device, an all-in-one vital signs solution, with the Connex App and clinician review portal to help extend patient care beyond the walls of a healthcare facility.



“With this technology, recovering and at-risk patients, including those with COVID-19, can feel confident, safe and comfortable at home, while enabling medical staff access to critical information they need to quickly and accurately assess their patients’ changing health status from a distance,” said Hillrom President and CEO John Groetelaars. “Sending a patient home with the Spot Vital Signs 4400 device can help reduce hospital patient load, risk of exposure and the utilization of critical protective gear.”