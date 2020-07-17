Hillrom has launched the Hillrom Extended Care Solution, a new, connected remote vital signs monitoring device that allows clinicians to shift care closer to home.
Hillrom’s Extended Care Solution combines the Welch Allyn Spot Vital Signs 4400 device, an all-in-one vital signs solution, with the Connex App and clinician review portal to help extend patient care beyond the walls of a healthcare facility.
“With this technology, recovering and at-risk patients, including those with COVID-19, can feel confident, safe and comfortable at home, while enabling medical staff access to critical information they need to quickly and accurately assess their patients’ changing health status from a distance,” said Hillrom President and CEO John Groetelaars. “Sending a patient home with the Spot Vital Signs 4400 device can help reduce hospital patient load, risk of exposure and the utilization of critical protective gear.”
The Spot Vital Signs 4400 device is a comprehensive, clinical-grade solution that takes a patient’s vital signs, including temperature, SpO2, blood pressure and pulse. The Hillrom Connex App provides a simple connection to the Spot Vital Signs 4400 device, and relays patient data securely through a patient’s phone at the push of a button. Clinicians can then log in to the easy-to-use Hillrom Connex Portal to review data and make vital care decisions.