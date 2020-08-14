Royal Philips has introduced its Rapid Equipment Deployment Kit for ICU ramp-ups, allowing doctors, nurses, technicians and hospital staff to quickly support critical care patient monitoring capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently successfully in use in the first health systems across the US, the Rapid Equipment Deployment Kit combines Philips advanced patient monitoring technology with predictive patient centric algorithms enabling care teams to quickly scale up critical care patient monitoring capabilities within a few hours. As health systems in the US continue to experience surges in critical care and emergency care demand related to the COVID-19 crisis, the kit provides hospitals a way to quickly and easily expand their critical care capacity.

The Philips Rapid Equipment Deployment Kit is a fully configured and ready-to-deploy ICU patient monitoring solution, which includes 20 ICU monitors, 20 measurement servers and one central management monitoring station. The kits are pre-built, pre-configured and pre-packed into sturdy cases that can elevate a hospital’s general care area to a critical care level in a matter of hours. Kits are complete with step-by-step instructions allowing the pre-configured system to be deployed by hospital staff, with remote technical and clinical support from Philips. Kits can be transferred from hospital to hospital as needed. Once a crisis/surge passes, the kits are disinfected, packed up and stored to have available in preparation for future emergencies.

“The current health crisis has demonstrated a clear need for us to deliver innovative solutions to our customers that provide a complete critical care monitoring solution with all of the equipment they require on demand. This eliminates the need to source and configure individual pieces of high-demand equipment during a crisis,” said Peter Ziese, General Manager of Monitoring Analytics at Philips. “To help ensure economical and more efficient use of hospital resources, the Rapid Equipment Deployment Kits provide the speed, flexibility and ease of implementation for advanced critical care patient monitoring that many of our customers must have during this most pressing time.”