3B Medical has introduced the Freedom X oxygen nasal cannula, intended to address the single most common complaint from oxygen patients: nose irritation.

Constructed out of ultra-soft silicone, the patent-pending Freedom X cannula positions under the nostrils for contact free delivery of oxygen. The Freedom X is compatible with all continuous flow stationary concentrators, and is also compatible with 3B Medical’s portable oxygen concentrator, the Aer X.

“Developing an algorithm for timing pulse delivery with an external cannula can get complicated. But we felt strongly that solving patient nose irritation was worth the effort. The Freedom X is a major advancement in improving the comfort of POC use for oxygen patients”, said Ted Jagger, VP of Product Development for 3B Medical.

The Freedom X will be available for purchase in four weeks, 3B Medical says.