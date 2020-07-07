Dräger has developed a new product solution specifically for long-term acute care (LTAC) environments that combines ventilation, monitoring, disposables, headwall systems, and 24-7 product support.

In addition to Dräger’s critical-care equipment, accessories and consumables, the company is offering innovative medical headwall systems, a specialized LTAC team, an interactive design center and onsite support to help LTACs address the complexity and costs associated with caring for higher acuity patients outside of the intensive care unit.

Dräger says the product solution is designed to offer LTAC facilities quality, continuity, convenience, and cost-savings via a single vendor.

“Administrators and clinical leaders in LTAC facilities often struggle to balance cost and quality given the evolving patient case mix, payer reimbursement restructuring, workflow design complexities and continued vigilance for patient safety,” said Steve Menet, Dräger’s senior vice president of sales for hospital solutions in North America. “With this new solution we are leveraging our extensive expertise in the critical care space to improve outcomes and reduce costs among the rapidly-growing long-term care patient population.”

The Dräger LTAC solution is designed to:

Optimize outcomes: Dräger’s ICU quality ventilation helps bridge the transition from ICU to LTAC with proven lung-protective tools and weaning methodologies.

Support continuity of care: Dräger’s reliable patient monitoring solution includes a bedside monitor that can seamlessly transport the patient, which eliminates the need for separate transport monitors.

Reduce infection risks and costs: Providing a single solution from admission to discharge, Dräger’s disposable products eliminate the need for reprocessing and can help reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Semi-customized consumables packs are available to support a LTAC’s specific requirements.

Design for improved workflow: Dräger’s extensive portfolio allows LTACs to select the products they need to create an integrated care space that supports optimal patient care. The specialized LTAC team can help design a customized workspace for peak efficiency and patient safety, while meeting the ongoing challenges of the pay/reimbursement and patient case mix.

Advance efficacy and efficiency: Because Dräger’s accessories and consumables are tested and validated for compatibility, they work optimally with its devices to support the best possible outcomes throughout the care continuum. Dräger’s accessories are also friendly to the environment, patients and caregivers because all are free of BPA/DEHP/latex.

Enhance the patient experience: Dräger’s wall mounted medical headwall systems save space and improve workflow. They house IT, electrical and gas supply; and offer integrated reading, night and ambient light options. Built-in media terminals maximize safety, ease of cleaning and hygiene. The units are available in attractive color options and woodgrain finishes to support the patient healing process and create a positive environment for staff, patients and their families.

Maximize uptime and performance: Highly flexible service plans can effectively minimize downtime, ensuring compliance and simplifying fleet management. Access live phone support 24×7 from the U.S. based Dräger technical support team, or onsite support from a nationwide network of trained and experienced field technicians.

