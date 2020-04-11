Getinge is launching a second ramp-up in production capacity to 26,000 ventilators in 2020. The increase equals a growth of 160% compared to 2019, when 10,000 ventilators were produced, the company said.

The demand for advanced ventilators for the intensive care units in hospitals continue to increase globally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Getinge is ramping up the production capacity stepwise at its production facility in Solna, Sweden, and is now increasing production capacity to 26,000 in 2020, compared to the previous planned 16,000 unit level that was communicated on March 17.

The ramp up will start immediately and progress in close collaboration with Getinge’s suppliers.

“We continue to ramp up to be able to respond to the increasing demand from our customers”, says Elin Frostehav, Vice President Critical Care at Getinge. “We work closely with our sub-contractors and the ramp up is of course pending availability of supply parts”.

In 2019, Getinge produced 10,000 ventilators at the production facility in Solna. Since the start of 2020, Getinge has increased its production capacity with 160%, compared to 2019. The estimated increase in demand and production capacity of ventilators is expected to be accretive to Getinge’s result.

