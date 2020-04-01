Medtronic plc is publicly sharing the design specifications for its Puritan Bennett 560 to support rapid ventilator manufacturing by other industry innovators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PB 560 product and service manuals, design requirement documents, manufacturing documents, and schematics are now available at Medtronic.com/openventilator. The PB 560 design specifications are available today, software code and other information will follow shortly, according to Medtronic.

The PB 560 ventilator is a compact, lightweight, and portable ventilator that provides airway support for both adults and children, Medtronic said in a statement. It can be used in clinical settings and at home and provides mobile respiratory support.

“Over the past few weeks, we have ramped up production of our Puritan Bennett 980 ventilators. But we also know we can do more, and we are,” said Bob White, EVP and president of the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group at Medtronic. “By openly sharing the PB 560 design information, we hope to increase global production of ventilator solutions for the fight against COVID-19.”