Royal Philips has launched its new Philips Respironics E30 ventilator, a versatile and easy-to-use noninvasive and invasive ventilator designed for large-scale production. Philips received an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the E30 from the FDA on April 8, 2020, the company said in a statement.



The Philips Respironics E30 is optimized to treat patients with respiratory insufficiency and can be used noninvasively, as well as invasively, offering the flexibility to adapt to the treatment needs of patients with COVID-19, according to Philips.

The E30 “can be safely used when there is limited access to a fully featured critical care ventilator,” Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips, said in a statement.

Philips is producing the device in its New Kensington site in western Pennsylvania and is aiming to manufacture 15,000 per week in April.

Lead image: Philips E30 ventilators being tested. Second image: Philips E30 assembly line.



In addition to the 15,000 E30 ventilators per week, Philips plans to produce 4,000 hospital ventilators per week, specifically its Philips Trilogy and Philips Respironics V60 ventilators. To accomplish this, the company is working with manufacturing partners Flex and Jabil to expand its hospital ventilator assembly lines and strengthen its supply chain.

Flex’s and Philips’ (Murrysville, PA) assembly lines will focus on the production of the Trilogy, while Jabil’s and Philips’ (California) lines will focus on the production of the V60. The combined hospital ventilator output is projected to increase to 4,000 units per week by the third quarter of 2020, according to Philips.

“In line with Philips’ mission, we are fully committed to helping as many healthcare providers as possible diagnose, treat and monitor the growing numbers of COVID-19 patients,” said van Houten. “We have been mobilizing as a company to do so since January. The collaboration with our trusted partners Flex and Jabil will rapidly expand our hospital ventilator production capacity, and reinforce the supply chain to enable the ramp up to a production of 4,000 hospital ventilators per week by the third quarter.”