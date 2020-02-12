Sunset Healthcare Solutions has launched Zoey, a new CPAP cleaner that uses activated oxygen to clean CPAP masks, headgear, and tubing.

The Zoey CPAP Cleaner is available exclusively through home care durable medical equipment (DME) providers.

The device has a minimalistic aesthetic and simple operation, and a screen-free interface uses colored lights to guide users during operation.



“We want to provide a simple to use CPAP equipment maintenance option for use in the patient household, as well as something offered exclusively to providers,” said Greg Wood, Sunset’s chief business development officer. “We believe Zoey is an extension of our commitment to a positive business and consumer experience.”

The Zoey development team focused on creating a cleaner that would be easy to use, according to Sunset Healthcare, which emphasized the device is also quiet and smaller by volume than the leading CPAP cleaner.

Zoey is currently available for DME purchase and will be on display at Medtrade Spring booth number 427, March 3-5 in Las Vegas.