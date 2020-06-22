The US FDA has approved a 300 mg single-dose pre-filled pen for Dupixent (dupilumab), which can be self-administered by patients at home, according to Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The pre-filled pen is approved for all Dupixent indications in patients aged 12 years and older, which includes use in certain patients with atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP), for at-home administration. This new pre-filled pen will provide patients with a more convenient option for administering Dupixent.

Dupixent is a fully-human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) proteins, and is not an immunosuppressant. Data from Dupixent clinical trials have shown that IL-4 and IL-13 are key drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in atopic dermatitis, asthma and CRSwNP. Across all approved indications globally, more than 150,000 patients have been treated with Dupixent.

“Chronic type 2 inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps can be incredibly complex to manage, leaving patients burdened and apprehensive about their treatment options,” said George D. Yancopoulos, MD, PhD, Co-founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron. “The Dupixent pre-filled pen was specifically designed to provide patients with an easy-to-use, convenient option so they can feel more comfortable administering their injections.”

The 300 mg pre-filled pen is expected to be available in the US in the third quarter of 2020, according to the companies.

The pre-filled pen features a hidden needle and single-press auto-injection, along with visual and audio feedback to help with administration. Regeneron and Sanofi are working with the FDA to provide additional data they require to complete their review of the 200 mg pre-filled pen. The pre-filled syringe continues to be available in both 200 mg and 300 mg doses for use in a clinic or at home by self-administration. Both methods of administration require training by a healthcare professional.

“We know that administering or receiving an injection, especially for a medicine that patients need to receive regularly, can seem daunting for patients or their parents or caregivers,” said Bill Sibold, Executive Vice President and Head of Sanofi Genzyme. “The Dupixent pre-filled pen was developed based on patient input and offers the latest technology, including visual and audio cues, to help provide support when taking this medicine.”

Regeneron and Sanofi have also launched the Dupixent MyWay program, to support access to the drug for patients in the US.