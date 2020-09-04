The FDA approved an abbreviated new drug application for cisatracurium besylate USP 20 mg/10mL (trade name Nimbex), which is indicated to facilitate tracheal intubation and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

According to the manufacturer, Zydus Pharma, cisatracurium besylate is a non-depolarizing skeletal neuromuscular blocker for intravenous administration. It is an adjunct to general anesthesia to facilitate tracheal intubation in adults and in pediatric patients 1 month to 12 years of age and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation in adults during surgical procedures or during mechanical ventilation in the ICU.

Side effects of cisatracurium besylate injection include bradycardia, hypotension, flushing, bronchospasm, and rash, according to the FDA, which noted that the drug is listed in the FDA Drug Shortage Database.