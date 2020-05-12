The FDA approved two Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) for a skeletal muscle relaxant used during tracheal intubation, and a version of azithromycin. Both have uses for COVID-19 treatment, the FDA says, and both are on the agency’s Drug Shortage Database.

Cisatracurium besylate injection USP 20 mg/10 mL is indicated to facilitate tracheal intubation and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation. Side effects of cisatracurium include bradycardia, hypotension, flushing, bronchospasm, and rash.

Azithromycin Tablets USP, 600 mg, is indicated for mild to moderate infections caused by designated, susceptible bacteria that cause certain sexually transmitted diseases and mycobacterial infections. Side effects of azithromycin tablets include hypersensitivity, QT prolongation, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

“FDA recognizes the increased demand for certain products during the novel coronavirus pandemic and we remain deeply committed to facilitating access to medical products to help address critical needs of the American public,” the agency said in a statement.