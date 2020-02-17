Three opioid manufacturers have made an $18 billion offer to settle lawsuits over their roles in the opioid epidemic. A group of 21 US states has rejected the offer and are asking for a greater amount and a shorter payoff period, according to Reuters Health.

Sources with three other state attorneys general told Reuters the parties are in active discussions, adding the proposal is not dead but requires wider support.

The states want the companies — AmerisourceBergen Corp, McKesson Corp and Cardinal Health Inc — to pay between $22 billion and $32 billion, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with a matter.