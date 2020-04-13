In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, Zoll Medical Corp has published cleaning guidelines for all Zoll products.
Instructions for properly cleaning and disinfecting Zoll equipment are at the links below or at the company’s website.
In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, Zoll Medical Corp has published cleaning guidelines for all Zoll products.
Instructions for properly cleaning and disinfecting Zoll equipment are at the links below or at the company’s website.
|Defibs/Monitors
|Cleaning Agents for ZOLL® Professional Defibs and Monitors
R Series®
X Series®
M Series®
E Series®
|AEDs
|AED Pro®
ZOLL AED 3® BLS
|Automated CPR
|AutoPulse®
|Ventilators
|Cleaning Agents for ZOLL Ventilators
Z Vent®
|Accessories
|Cleaning Agents for Medtronic EtCO2 Accessories
Cleaning Agents R Series EtCO2 Accessories