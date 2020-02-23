A new bill introduced by Colorado lawmakers to ban all flavored nicotine products could curb the the state’s teen vaping rate.

“Colorado is facing a vaping epidemic,” said co-sponsor Rep. Yadira Caraveo, (D-Denver), who is a pediatrician. “I’ve had children as young as 11-years-old in clinic talk to me about how their classmates use vape products in school.”

She said banning flavored products will reduce the number of children and teenagers that become addicted to nicotine.

The bill also bans all flavored traditional tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and chews, and imposes fines for retailers who violate the terms of the measure.