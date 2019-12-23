The Chicago Department of Public Health is investigating a traveler with a confirmed measles infection who visited several Chicago locations.

They said the exposures may have occurred on December 12 and December 17 at O’Hare International Airport and in Chicago’s Greektown and Near North neighborhoods.

Symptoms for measles include: fever, coughing, runny nose, red eyes, diarrhea, or a rash of tiny, red spots that start at the head and spread to the rest of the body.



CDPH said the City of Chicago has one of the highest vaccinations rates for measles, mumps and rubella in the nation. Ninety-four percent of children between 19 months and three years in Chicago have received at least one dose of the MMR vaccine.