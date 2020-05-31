GSK told Reuters that its previous flu pandemic vaccine, which used some of the same ingredients as COVID-19 vaccines currently under development, was not linked to a rise in cases of narcolepsy, suggesting the link is to the H1N1 flu virus itself, not the vaccine.

Pandemrix’s ingredients included a booster, or adjuvant, known as AS03, which GSK said on Thursday it planned to produce in large volume for possible use in COVID-19 vaccines currently being developed to fight the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

AS03 could potentially be an ingredient in at least seven experimental COVID-19 vaccines, including one being developed by Sanofi, with whom GSK signed a collaboration deal in April.