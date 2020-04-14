The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is removing the noninvasive ventilator (NIV) product category from Round 2021 of the Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) Competitive Bidding Program, according to the agency.



The move comes in response to the novel COVID-19 pandemic, the President’s exercise of the Defense Production Act, public concern regarding access to ventilators, and the NIV product category being new to the DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program, CMS explained.

By removing NIVs from Round 2021 of the DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program, any Medicare-enrolled DMEPOS supplier can furnish any of the types of ventilators covered under the Medicare program.

Round 2021 was the first time that Medicare had included NIVs in the DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program.