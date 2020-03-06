Voters in Maine opted to continue a state law that eliminated religious exemptions for mandated vaccines in children, CNN reported.
“Tonight the health and wellbeing of Maine children prevailed,” Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said in a statement.
“This law leaves medical exemptions up to medical professionals and ensures that Maine children are better protected from the spread of dangerous communicable diseases,” Mills said.
Initial passage of the law came amid a resurgence of measles across the nation last year. The disease had previously been declared eliminated in the US in 2000.