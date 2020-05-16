The CDC issued a health advisory over recent reports of a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 as well as a case definition for this syndrome.

According to the CDC, beginning in April, researchers in the UK identified eight COVID-19-positive children who presented with a severe inflammatory syndrome with Kawasaki disease-like features. One of the children died, the CDC reported.

New York state and city health officials received reports of children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, with 15 children age 2-15 hospitalized between April 16 and May 4, 2020. As of May 12, a total of 102 patients with similar presentations have been identified.

The agency issued the following case definition for the syndrome:

Case Definition for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) • An individual aged <21 years presenting with feveri, laboratory evidence of inflammationii, and evidence of clinically severe illness requiring hospitalization, with multisystem (>2) organ involvement (cardiac, renal, respiratory, hematologic, gastrointestinal, dermatologic or neurological); AND

• No alternative plausible diagnoses; AND

• Positive for current or recent SARS-CoV-2 infection by RT-PCR, serology, or antigen test; or COVID-19 exposure within the 4 weeks prior to the onset of symptoms Additional comments:

•Some individuals may fulfill full or partial criteria for Kawasaki disease but should be reported if they meet the case definition for MIS-C

•Consider MIS-C in any pediatric death with evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection iFever >38.0°C for ≥24 hours, or report of subjective fever lasting ≥24 hours

iiIncluding, but not limited to, one or more of the following: an elevated C-reactive protein (CRP), erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), fibrinogen, procalcitonin, d-dimer, ferritin, lactic acid dehydrogenase (LDH), or interleukin 6 (IL-6), elevated neutrophils, reduced lymphocytes and low albumin



CDC recommends healthcare providers report any patient who meets the case definition to local, state, and territorial health departments to enhance knowledge of risk factors, pathogenesis, clinical course, and treatment of this syndrome.

Read the full alert at https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2020/han00432.asp