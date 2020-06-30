CNN reported that three people have died and three more are in critical condition after ingesting hand sanitizer.

This week, the Food and Drug Administration urged people not to use hand sanitizer products manufactured by Eskbiochem SA due to the potential presence of a toxic chemical.

Federal officials discovered methanol — which can be toxic when absorbed through skin or ingested — in samples of hand sanitizers produced by the Mexican company. It’s unclear whether the victims in New Mexico used the same type of hand sanitizers.