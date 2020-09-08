Lawmakers in California have signed a new bill that will ban all flavored tobacco products in the state.

Under the new bill, retailers will not be criminally charged for selling flavored cigarettes or vaping cartridges, but could be fined up to $250 for doing so. The bill specifically targets sweet flavors, including fruit, chocolate, candy, and dessert, as well as more traditional flavors such as menthol and mint.

Loose-leaf tobacco and “premium cigars,” which are handmade with a tobacco leaf wrapper without a filter, tip or mouthpiece and cost at least $12, are not included in the ban.