A program from New York State aims to help people stop smoking by offering free nicotine gum, according to local media.

The Quitline is offering up to three months of free nicotine gum (while supplies last) to people who are trying to quit smoking. The free gum is made possible by a donation from from Ro, a U.S. telehealth company headquartered in Manhattan.



“We know most tobacco users want to quit – so the more people who know about the offer, the more people we can help,” said Paula Celestino, director of client relations and outreach for the Quitline, based at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

Celestino added that it is important that people share this information with friends and family, as well as healthcare providers should share this information with their patients.