The consumption of counterfeit cigarettes is growing in Europe, according to a new report commissioned by Philip Morris.

Philip Morris International Inc. said Thursday there is still a need for collaborative efforts against illicit cigarette trade, as a new report produced by KPMG underlined the changing nature of the problem in the European Union.

A KPMG annual study, commissioned by Philip Morris International, found that in 2019 the consumption of illicit cigarettes continued to decline in the EU, reaching an all-time low since the study first took place in 2006. In total, 38.9 billion illicit cigarettes were consumed, representing 7.9% of total cigarette consumption, a 0.7 percentage point reduction compared with the previous year.