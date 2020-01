The World Health Organization (WHO) advises people to quit smoking tobacco in the weeks leading up to surgery to help avoid complications.

Doing so reduces the risk of post-surgical complications and improves outcomes. And results are even better if a patient can quit smoking more than four weeks before surgery. Every tobacco-free week improves health outcomes by 19%, the study found. Researchers say that’s because blood flow to¬†critical organs improves significantly after people quit smoking.

“The report provides evidence that there are advantages to postponing minor or non-emergency surgery to give patients the opportunity to quit smoking, resulting in a better health outcome,” Dr. Vinayak Prasad, who heads the WHO’s No Tobacco unit, said in a statement.¬†