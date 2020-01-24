The World Health Organization (WHO) advises people to quit smoking tobacco in the weeks leading up to surgery to help avoid complications.

Doing so reduces the risk of post-surgical complications and improves outcomes. And results are even better if a patient can quit smoking more than four weeks before surgery. Every tobacco-free week improves health outcomes by 19%, the study found. Researchers say that’s because blood flow to critical organs improves significantly after people quit smoking.

“The report provides evidence that there are advantages to postponing minor or non-emergency surgery to give patients the opportunity to quit smoking, resulting in a better health outcome,” Dr. Vinayak Prasad, who heads the WHO’s No Tobacco unit, said in a statement.