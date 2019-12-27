Cannabis will become legal in Illinois on Jan. 1 for recreational use, according to Reuters Health.

Starting New Year’s Day, people 21 and older will be able to legally buy up to 30 grams of marijuana flower, 5 grams of marijuana concentrate, or 500 grams of THC-infused products such as edibles at licensed commercial dealers throughout the state.

Cannabis consumers are expected to flock to the handful of licensed shops across Chicago on New Year’s Day. On the city’s North Side, a dealer sold $250 tickets to clients who wanted to be at the front of the line when the store opens early in the morning next Wednesday.

Click here to view original web page at www.reuters.com