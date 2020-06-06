Massachusetts recently instituted a statewide ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.

Massachusetts became the first state to approve such a ban when Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill in November.

The new law specifically restricts the sale of the products to licensed smoking bars such as cigar bars and hookah lounges, where they’ll only be allowed to be consumed on-site. The restriction extends to menthol cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco and chewing tobacco.

Massachusetts’ decision to extend the ban to menthol flavors has been contentious in part because studies have shown menthol cigarettes are consumed disproportionately by minorities, which some activists have warned could lead to disproportionate police enforcement in the black community.