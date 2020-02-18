According to the CDC, a total of 64 Americans have died due to vaping-related lung disease (EVALI), and approximately 2,700 have been hospitalized, as of February 4, 2020.

The total number of cases reports only the number of EVALI hospitalizations, not the number of cases for those non-hospitalized, which have been removed from the CDC reporting as of Dec 9, 2019.



The CDC reports that THC-containing e-cigarettes and vaping products “particularly from informal sources like friends, family, or in-person or online dealers, are linked to most EVALI cases and play a major role in the outbreak.”

The CDC noted that vitamin E acetate is strongly linked to the EVALI outbreak, across all states.

There has been a continued decline in the number of vaping-related hospitalizations, after a peak in August and September of 2019. The CDC reports the decline may be attributed to increased public awareness, removal of vitamin E acetate from some products, law enforcement actions related to illicit products.

