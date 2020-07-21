The Food and Drug Administration told the makers of fruity flavored disposable e-cigarettes to pull their products from the US market.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent warning letters to the manufacturer of Puff Bar vapes and nine other companies, telling them to remove their flavored disposable e-cigarettes and “youth-appealing e-liquid products” from the market within 15 days.

Puff Bar flavors include watermelon, strawberry banana, pink lemonade and sour apple. The other companies were cited for marketing e-cigarettes or liquid flavors that are directly marketed at and appeal to children. Some imitate packaging for Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, Twinkies and Cherry Coke, while others feature cartoon characters.