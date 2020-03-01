Lawmakers passed a bill to enforce new restrictions on flavored vaping and tobacco products, reported CNN.
The legislation, which would ban flavored tobacco products, including menthol-flavored vaping products and cigarettes, passed with a vote of 213-195.
The move comes after the White House announced a ban on most flavored vaping products last month. In a reversal from President Donald Trump’s earlier position, the ban left menthol flavored products intact and permitted tank-based products to be available in vape shops in every flavor.