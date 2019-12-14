Massachusetts’ vaping ban has officially come to an end after three months, reports Boston Magazine.

The decision comes from the Cannabis Control Commission, which had quarantined the sale of cannabis vaporizers—including pens and cartridges loaded with THC oil—that are popular among marijuana users.

There are some new rules, though. Before they can be sold, the vaping products have to be fully regulated, produced on Thursday, December 12, or later, and pass inspections to prove they do not contain vitamin E acetate, a chemical compound that is believed to be linked to this year’s outbreak of a vaping-related lung disease.